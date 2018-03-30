Listen now: Hall & Oates & Train go old-school with joint single "Philly Forget Me Not"

By Andrea Dresdale

Wolfson Ent./Crush MusicAhead of their tour together this summer, Daryl Hall & John Oates have teamed up with Train for a joint single that pays tribute to Hall & Oates’ music, as well as the duo’s home city of Philadelphia, in Train frontman Pat Monahan‘s home state of Pennsylvania.

Titled “Philly Forget Me Not,” the song features Daryl and John trading verses with Pat in a song about longing for Philadelphia, and reminiscing about the summer that Hall & Oates released one of their biggest hits.

The lyrics go, “All the kids on the corner of California never had that thing/I remember ‘Rich Girl’ in the summer like yesterday”; you can hear Daryl singing a snippet of “Rich Girl” in the background. Another line, “You ain’t always sunny, honey, but you love me back” is a joking reference to the TV series It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

“Philly Forget Me Not” is the first new single from Hall & Oates in 15 years. The two groups plan to perform the track together each night on their tour, which kicks off May 1 in Sacramento.

“This song pretty much describes my feeling about Philly, my music home,” Daryl Hall says in a statement.

“Train have all been Hall & Oates fans since we can remember so being on a record with them is a life long dream! We couldn’t be more excited,” adds Monahan.

You can get a tour preview on April 3 when Daryl, John and Pat get together to perform the track at Daryl’s House, the music venue Daryl owns in Pawling, NY. It’ll be streamed live on YouTube starting at 4 p.m. ET.