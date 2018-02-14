Listen now: Ellie Goulding releases cover of Don McLean’s “Vincent” as a Valentine for fans

ABC/Image Group LAAs a special Valentine’s Day treat for fans, Ellie Goulding has released a cover of Don McLean‘s 1972 hit, “Vincent.”

The song, about the tragic life of artist Vincent Van Gogh, gets a delicate, acoustic makeover from Ellie and her angelic vocals.

“My album isn’t ready yet, but for the best fans in the world, here’s my offering for Valentines Day, a tribute to Don McLean who wrote this heartbreakingly beautiful and poignant ode to Vincent Van Gogh,” she writes on Instagram. “So much love and big hug.”

Ellie’s last album, Delirium, came out in 2015.

