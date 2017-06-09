Listen now: Charlie Puth releases acoustic version of “Attention”

Catie LaffoonCharlie Puth wants your “Attention” again. The singer has released an acoustic version of his single, “Attention.”

The new rendition strips away the original song’s funky groove for a softer, more emotionally-charged sound. Charlie initially released the single back in April.

Charlie will perform the song and some of his other hits on the Today show’s Summer Concert Series June 30. And starting July 6 in Portland, Oregon, Charlie will hit the road as the opening act for Shawn Mendes. The tour is set to wrap up in late August.

