Lisa Smith Selected for Executive Director Position at Grays Harbor College Foundation

Harbor native Lisa J. Smith has been named the new Executive Director of the Grays Harbor College Foundation, as well as GHC’s Director of College Development. She assumes the dual jobs left vacant by Jan Jorgenson, who recently took a new position in Yakima.

Smith, 32, grew up in North River and is a 2002 graduate of Aberdeen High School. She proudly explains that she was a World Class Scholar the third year that the College and the GHC Foundation offered the tuition scholarship to qualifying high school graduates. This year marks the 18th year that World Class Scholars will be recognized during high school graduation ceremonies.

“I am so excited to be telling my story as a World Class Scholar to students and donors, while leading the Foundation which awards the scholarships,” she commented.

Smith went on to earn a bachelor degree in business management at Central Washington University, returning to the Harbor to work first at Sierra Pacific and subsequently at Imperium (now REG) for 9 years. Most recently, she has been a certified financial advisor with Edward Jones.

In announcing Smith as the new director, GHC Foundation Board President Tim Martin stated, “We were impressed by Lisa’s energy, her compassion for the students we serve, and her abilities to continue growing our Foundation.” She has been involved with Business Week at AHS for the past 8 years, a member of Grays Harbor Young Professionals, an ambassador with Greater Grays Harbor Inc., and an active member of Aberdeen Rotary Club.

“I am looking forward to reaching out to donors, building some new relationships for the College and capitalizing on my network connections,” Smith adds. “I am excited to be given this opportunity to share the impact GHC makes on this community.”

She also will be the College’s Director of College Development and according to GHC President Jim Minkler, “Lisa will be helping us identify and secure new sources of funding for our unique College programs such as athletics and cultural events. With uncertainties around state and federal funding for community colleges, GHC needs to appeal to alternative funding prospects and I look forward to working with Lisa on these projects.”

To contact Smith and learn ways to participate with the GHC Foundation, contact her at [email protected], 360.538.4243, The Foundation office is located on the fourth floor of the Manspeaker Instructional Building on the main campus in Aberdeen.

