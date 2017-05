Submitted by Grays Harbor College Harbor native Lisa J. Smith has been named the new Executive Director of the Grays Harbor College Foundation, as well as GHC’s Director of College Development. She assumes the dual jobs left vacant by Jan Jorgenson, who recently took a new position in Yakima. Smith, 32, grew up in North […]

