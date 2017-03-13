Lionel Richie to receive honorary doctorate from Berklee College of Music

Alan SilfenOn May 13, he’ll be Dr. Lionel Richie to you. The legendary singer will receive an honorary doctorate from Boston’s Berklee College of Music this spring.

In addition to Lionel, Americana singer/songwriter Lucinda Williams, National Academy of Recording Arts & Sciences president Neil Portnow and rocker Todd Rundgren will receive honorary doctor of music degrees at the school’s commencement ceremony Saturday, May 13. Rundgren is also this year’s commencement speaker.

The honorees are being recognized for their achievements in music, and for their contribution to American culture. Past recipients include Carole King, Willie Nelson, Quincy Jones, Steve Tyler, Annie Lennox and more.

The night before commencement, Berklee students will pay tribute to this year’s honorees by performing their music at a private concert.

