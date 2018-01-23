Lionel Richie, Sting, Sheryl Crow & Bonnie Raitt to perform at New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

By Music News Group

ABC/Randy HolmesMost festival lineups are stocked with alternative rock bands and rappers, but this year’s New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival is one that more mature music fans might enjoy.

The festival, which runs from April 27 through May 6, will feature headliners including Lionel Richie, Sting, Sheryl Crow, Bonnie Raitt, Aerosmith, Aretha Franklin, Anita Baker, Aaron Neville, Smokey Robinson and many, many more acts.

Sting performs April 27. Aretha and Bonnie are on April 28. Lionel Richie takes the stage May 3, while May 4 sees Sheryl Crow and Aaron Neville perform. Aerosmith and Anita Baker will entertain the crowd on May 5, and Smokey Robinson performs May 6.

Tickets are on sale now.

