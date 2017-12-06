Lionel Richie cancels tonight's Vegas show to help evacuate his family from California wildfires

Lionel Richie won’t be “Dancing on the Ceiling” tonight in Las Vegas — he’s canceled his show due to the wildfires that are currently raging out of control in California.

Lionel was supposed to perform tonight at the AXIS at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino as part of his All the Hits residency. But in a statement, he says, “Due to the devastating California Wildfires, and helping family evacuate to a safer place, I unfortunately have to cancel my show tonight. I look forward to returning to the stage this weekend and performing for my fans.”

Lionel, who received the 2017 Kennedy Center Honors earlier in the week, will be back onstage for his scheduled Friday and Saturday night shows. Ticketholders can get refunds from the point of purchase.

Richie’s 2017 Vegas run will conclude December 16, and will pick back up again in 2018 on March 9. Meanwhile, he’ll be seen on ABC’s reboot of American Idol, which debuts March 11.

