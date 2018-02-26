Lionel Richie announces new Las Vegas dates for "All the Hits" show

By Music News Group

ABC/Randy HolmesDespite his duties as an American Idol judge, Lionel Richie is still making time for Las Vegas in his schedule.

The entertainer has just announced a new series of dates in August and October for his All the Hits show at the newly renamed Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino. The new dates are in addition to his previously announced run from March 9 through 20.

- Advertisement -

In a statement, Lionel says, “It’s so much fun being on stage in Vegas and performing for my fans from all over the world in this magical city. I love Las Vegas!”

Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 2, at 10 a.m. PT; a pre-sale for fan club members and American Express Card members started today at 10 a.m. PT and runs through Thursday, March 1, at 10 p.m. PT.

Meanwhile, you can watch Lionel on American Idol when the show returns March 11 on ABC.

Here are the dates for the newly-announced performances:

August 15, 17, 18, 21, 24, 25, 28

October 3, 5, 6, 10, 12, 13, 17, 19, 20

And here are the dates for the previously announced performances:

March 9, 10, 13, 16, 17, 20

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Comments