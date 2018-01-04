Lindsey Stirling reveals her panic-inducing plan for 2018

By Andrea Dresdale

ABC/Eric McCandless2017 was a big year for pop violinist Lindsey Stirling: She released her first Christmas album, launched a holiday tour, and competed on ABC’s Dancing with the Stars…all at the same time. That’s why, in 2018, Lindsey resolves to slow down a bit.

“I kind of hit the pedal and went a million miles an hour over the last couple of months,” Lindsey tells ABC Radio. “So it’s been crazy and I think balance is so important. And sometimes, y’know, you can’t find balance all at once in life. So I’m gonna try to balance it out a little bit.”

And how will she do that? By — gasp — not working for a change.

“I, for the first time since I started my career, am actually gonna take a little break, believe it or not,” she laughs. “It almost makes me go into a panic to say that, because I literally haven’t taken a break since I started!”

After her break, the “Christmas C’mon” singer, who finished second on Dancing With the Stars, says, “I wanna start writing new music.”

Her most recent non-holiday album, 2016’s Brave Enough, topped the Billboard Dance Album chart, and debuted at #5 on the Top 200.

