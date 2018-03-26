Linda Brown, Topeka girl at center of Brown v. Board of Education, dies at 76

Linda Brown, the namesake of the landmark 1954 Brown v. Board of Education Supreme Court case that abolished school segregation, has passed away at age 76.

Cheryl Brown Henderson, Brown’s sister, confirmed her death to the Topeka Capital-Journal. Brown’s family has not confirmed the story to ABC News.

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People expressed its condolences, tweeting, “RIP A hero for our nation!”

Brown’s legacy of activism began in 1951 when she was in the third grade.

Because of segregation in her Topeka, Kansas, school district, Brown was forced to travel by foot and by bus to a school significantly out of the way.

The school district maintained four elementary schools for black children, compared with the 18 available for white children.

Her father, Oliver Brown, attempted to enroll her in Sumner Elementary School, which was a few blocks away from their home and all-white at the time.

At the request of the NAACP, Brown’s father and 12 other…

