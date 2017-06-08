Lifehouse “Greatest Hits” coming July 14

UMeA best-of compilation featuring all of Lifehouse‘s biggest hits is coming July 14.

The 18-track album features favorites like “You and Me,” “First Time,” “Halfway Gone” and, of course, “Hanging by a Moment.

The band is co-headlining a U.S. tour with Switchfoot that kicks off July 23 in Denver, CO and wraps up September 10 in San Francisco. They recently performed on the flight deck of the U.S.S. Midway in San Diego as part of the seventh annual Freedom Concert. All proceeds were donated to three military charities.

Here’s the track listing for Lifehouse Greatest Hits

“Hanging by a Moment”

“Sick Cycle Carousel”

“Breathing”

“Everything”

“Spin”

“Take Me Away”

“You And Me”

“Blind”

“First Time”

“Whatever It Takes”

“Broken” (Radio Version)

“Halfway Gone”

“Falling In”

“All In”

“From Where You Are”

“It Is What It Is”

“Between the Raindrops” (featuring Natasha Bedingfield)

“Hurricane”

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

