"Let's go crazy": Is new Prince music "coming soon"?

Kristian Dowling/Getty Images for Lotusflow3r.comSounds like we could be getting some new Prince music.

At least, that’s what Troy Carter, entertainment advisor for the late musician’s estate, tells Variety, declaring that “previously unreleased Prince music is coming soon.”

Carter, who’s also known as Spotify’s global head of creative services, adds, “He [Prince] was a guy who practically lived in a recording studio, and once we started going through [the unreleased material] we really started finding some gems.”

According to Variety, Carter teased earlier in January about the forthcoming arrival of unreleased Prince tracks, saying, “I heard some music the other night that was pretty mind-blowing and we’re getting some stuff mixed right now. We’ve got great projects in the works that I’m excited to talk about.”

Variety adds that Prince’s vault of unreleased songs was moved from his private Paisley Park estate in Chanhassen, Minnesota last year after some of the tapes were found in a deteriorated state.

A considerable number of Prince’s recordings reportedly remain in “legal limbo,” following a previous contract discrepancy between Warner Bros. — the label to which Prince was signed for almost the first 20 years of his career — and Universal Music.

Variety reported in December that the former advisers to Prince’s estate agreed on a recorded music deal with Universal for $31 million, but that was voided last year.

It’s currently unknown whether the soon-to-arrive unreleased Prince music will come from his Warner Bros. or Universal days.

Remastered and deluxe expanded editions of his seminal 1984 Warner Bros. album, Purple Rain, were released in June.

Both discs included a second CD of previously unreleased songs.

