Lena Dunham defends Taylor Swift’s failure to speak out on politics

Speaking to Rolling Stone, Lena says of Taylor, “I just think everyone has to do it their way. When I was lesser-known, I was like, ‘Who could not share their opinion?’ Then I found out that when you talk about politics, people straight up tweet you the floor plan of your house and say they’re coming to your house. You have to f****ing watch it because people are nuts.”

In fact, Lena says she admires Taylor’s knack for controlling her image and dealing with fame.

“She’s been in the public eye since she was 15…when I met her, she was newly 22, and she was a…seasoned pro at this stuff,” says Dunham.

“Watching the way that she understands the vicissitudes of the cycle, and she just keeps making her work – that’s just really impressive to me,” the Girls star added. “That’s how I hope to live my life, which is not as a slave to public opinion, but just as somebody who continues to make things.”

Lena, whose boyfriend Jack Antonoff has collaborated with Taylor a number of times, adds, “If people know about it or they don’t, she’s never not making music, and that’s something that I’ve really watched with a lot of admiration.”

“She’s been put through the ringer [sic], and she’s continued to make her work,” Dunham explains. “People who understand how to protect themselves but aren’t so beaten down that they can’t be creative – that to me is the greatest.”

