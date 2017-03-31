LeMay and County Administrators Discuss Clemons Road Intersection During Workshop

The Grays Harbor County Commissioners last night heard from administrators at Waste Management about the planned transfer station East of Central Park. The new site will be Four times the size of the current transfer station and landfill West of Central Park.

The new location will not feature a landfill said Dan Schooler, manager for the LeMay Locations in Washington state. “There’s been a little bit of miscommunication about what this project is. It is definitely not a landfill.”

Schooler told the crowd of about 50 last night, “In 2012 LeMay began discussions with the county. In April of 2014 executed an agreement to build a new transfer station and to dispose of the waste and recycling, and that contract included the construction of a new facility. Lemay will do this at our cost, with no increase to the TIP fees.”

The location near the Clemons Road intersection of US Highway 12 was 1 of 7 that LeMay considered. Schooler said the new site is central to the county, has good access, and zoning for a transfer station.



However, Schooler noted, “Part of this, where we are now, has to do with the intersection which I know a lot of you want to hear about. We’ve been working very hard on the intersection topic for at least the last year.” Schooler said the attention to the area has prompted the Washington State Department of Transportation to decide that the intersection is not compliant now.

Bob Jewel is a Civil Engineer of traffic design, he works with WSDOT to decide which types of intersections to install. Jewel said last night, “This intersection is not in conformance with DOT’s measure of how an intersection operates, and that’s because of the traffic on the North leg. The South leg, because of the deceleration lane, is acceptable, but that where most of the traffic is [now].”

The state plans to install a 4-way traffic light similar to that seen now in Junction City East of Aberdeen. Engineers said it would be actuated by the Clemons Road traffic. They said most traffic studies suggest the light would be green for Highway 12 around 70% of the time.

Designers said that the focus of the new site was safety, noting that commercial and non-commercial vehicles are serviced in different areas for better flow through the facility.

