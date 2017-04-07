Leaving a Lasting Legacy in South Beach With The Grays Harbor Community Foundation

Arnold and Marianna Perttula, lifetime Grays Harbor residents, recently gifted the Foundation a significant donation to support Ocosta High School graduates. Before their passing, the Perttula’s designated in their will that their estate be given to the Grays Harbor Community Foundation to support Ocosta High School graduates achieve their post-secondary education.

In 1955, Arnold and Marianna moved to Grayland to become Cranberry farmers. They spent the majority of their lives harvesting cranberries in the South Beach area. Marianna also worked at Twin Harbor Drug and enjoyed volunteering for the Red Cross and St. Christopher House.

Executive Director, Eric Potts commented: “This year, the Foundation plans to award the highest dollar amount in scholarships to Grays Harbor students in our 23 year history. The special part about our scholarship funds is that they are often given to us by individuals who have sat in the same seats as these students or have family members they want to honor from a particular alma mater. Often times, it is a full circle moment for these donors. Grays Harbor has so many people that care about the betterment of our students, it is an extraordinary thing to be a part of.”

For more information about how to create a fund with the Foundation contact Eric Potts, Executive Director, at (360) 532-1600 or [email protected]

