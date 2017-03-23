LeAnn Rimes looks back on “How Do I Live”, now forced to share its place in chart history

Brian Rasic/WireImageThis week, LeAnn Rimes was finally forced to share a chart record she’d held for more than 20 years with up-and-coming duo The Chainsmokers. Their smash hit “Closer” tied LeAnn’s 1997 hit “How Do I Live” as the longest-running Billboard Hot 100 top-10 song ever: both songs spent 32 straight weeks there. But LeAnn says these days, when she looks back on “How Do I Live,” she feels like it was sung by a different person.

“I hear this little girl — she’s so tiny!” LeAnn laughs, describing what it’s like to hear the song these days. “Especially now, my voice is so deep and and powerful. And back then I definitely didn’t sound like a 14-year-old girl, but now it’s like, I just hear this little girl singing this song.”

LeAnn was just 14 when she recorded “How Do I Live” for the the movie Con Air. When the movie studio decided the subject matter of the song was too “old” for her, they hired country star Trisha Yearwood to record another version, which appeared in the film. But when LeAnn released her version to pop radio, it became a record-setting smash.

“You know, it’s the number four top song ever on Billboard,” she tells ABC Radio. “And just to even think about that is pretty crazy, like, all the [other] songs that you can think of that are fantastic.”

LeAnn knows her stats: “How Do I Live” is indeed #4 on Billboard’s All-Time Top 100. The only songs ahead of it were Bobby Darin‘s “Mack the Knife,” Santana‘s “Smooth” and Chubby Checker‘s “The Twist.”

