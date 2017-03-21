LeAnn Rimes congratulates The Chainsmokers for tying her chart record with “Closer”

Disruptor Records / Columbia RecordsLeAnn Rimes is a generous soul: she’s publicly congratulated The Chainsmokers for tying a chart record she’s held for 20 years.

LeAnn’s smash “How Do I Live” spent 32 weeks in the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 from 1997-1998. But last week, The Chainsmokers matched that feat when “Closer” notched its 32nd week in the top 10.

LeAnn tweeted her good wishes to the duo, writing, “So happy for @TheChainsmokers tying my @billboard record with #Closer. I’ve held the title for 20 years, now we can share! Congrats guys.”

She also posted an acoustic video of herself performing a mash-up of “How Do I Live” and “Closer.” She then turns to the camera and says, “Hey guys, congratulations. “I’ve held this [record] for 20 years and I’m really proud of you guys and happy for you, so enjoy.”

“Closer,” which finally fell out of the top 10 this week, spent 12 of its 32 weeks in the top 10 at #1. It also holds the record for most weeks in the Billboard Hot 100 top five, with 27.

