Lea Michele planning intimate North American tour in May

Columbia RecordsLea Michele is taking her new music on the road. The singer and Scream Queens star has announced that she’ll be kicking off a series of Intimate Evening shows in North America this spring.



The shows will begin in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on May 1, and hit cities including Boston, Toronto and Seattle, before wrapping in San Francisco on May 10. She’ll be performing songs from her upcoming album Places, which is set for release later this year.



Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 10 at 10 a.m. local time. Every pair of tickets purchased online will include a copy of Places.



Lea’s new single, “Love Is Alive,” was released on Friday.



Here’s the list of tour dates:



5/1 — Philadelphia, PA, Merriam Theater

5/3 — Boston, MA, Shubert Theater

5/4 — Ledyard, CT, Foxwoods – Fox Theatre

5/6 — Toronto, ON, Massey Hall

5/8 — Seattle, WA, Moore Theatre

5/10 — San Francisco, CA, Palace of Fine Arts

