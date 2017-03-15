Lea Michele debuts inspiring new song, “Anything’s Possible”

Columbia RecordsAhead of her new album release next month, Lea Michele has debuted a brand-new song: the uplifting anthem “Anything’s Possible.”

The song is about conquering your fears and following your dreams, and follows the release of Lea’s previous single, “Love Is Alive.” Both tracks will be featured on her 11-song sophomore album, Places, which is available for pre-order today.

“When it came time to name my album, I settled on Places because this album for me represents a return to form, a return to the stage, and a return to the place I belong,” the former Glee star says in a statement.

“When you perform on Broadway the word ‘places’ is the last thing you hear over the loudspeaker before a show is about to begin. Places I thought was the perfect title for this music and how it reflects who I am as an artist today and where I come from.”

The album comes out April 28. On May 1, Lea embarks on a six-city Intimate Evening tour, starting in Philadelphia.

Here’s the Places track list:

“Love Is Alive”

“Heavy Love”

“Proud”

“Believer”

“Run to You”

“Heavenly”

“Anything’s Possible”

“Getaway Car”

“Sentimental Memories”

“Tornado”

“Hey You”

