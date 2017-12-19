LasVegasGoesGaga: Singer confirms Las Vegas residency, says she'll "leave my heart on the stage every single night"

Alex DolanFollowing a report in the Las Vegas Review-Journal that she would soon be announcing a residency in Sin City, Lady Gaga‘s now made it official.

In a statement, Gaga said, “It’s the land of Elvis, Tony Bennett and Frank Sinatra, the Rat Pack, Elton John, Judy Garland and Liza Minnelli. It has been a life-long dream of mine to play Las Vegas. I am humbled to be a part of a historical line-up of performers, and to have the honor of creating a new show unlike anything Vegas has ever seen before.”

She adds, “I’ll tell you exactly what I told my MGM and Park Theater partners: you can count on this performer always for one thing…I’ll leave my heart on the stage every single night. Thank you to my fans for always believing in me. Meet me in Las Vegas baby, we did it!”

Gaga’s two-year residency will kick off a year from now — December of 2018 — at the Park Theater at the Monte Carlo Hotel & Casino.

Gaga also tweeted a photo of herself signing her contract, with the caption, “The rumors are true! I will have my own residency at MGM’s Park Theater. Get ready for a brand new show!! It’s been my lifelong dream to be a Las Vegas girl, I’m so overjoyed! LOVE YOU LITTLE MONSTERS WE DID IT, MEET ME IN Las Vegas!!”

In a statement, the president of MGM Resorts International, which owns the Monte Carlo, said, “We have all been wowed by Lady Gaga’s raw talent, but the passion, commitment and creativity she is prepared to bring to this engagement will truly be transformational…Las Vegas, get ready to become the Entertainment Capital of the Universe.”

