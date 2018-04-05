Large Fire Claims Elma Home Thursday Morning, No Injuries Reported

No injuries were reported at the scene of a large fire this morning in Elma that consumed a home, motor home, and vehicle in the driveway. Elma Fire Chief Tyson Boling said that crews arrived at the 100 block of Heritage Drive within 2 minutes of the 911 call at 2:25 am Thursday morning.

The first engine on scene reported the roof had already collapsed into the building. Crews took a defensive stance and kept the fire from spreading to nearby wooded areas. Boling said all occupants and pets were evacuated, and no injuries were reported.

The home, motorhome, and vehicle were considered a total loss.

A total of 20 firefighters were on scene with the assistance of District #5 near Satsop, and District #12 near McCleary.

