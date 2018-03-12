Lane closures on US HWY 12 for bridge cleaning near Montesano

Drivers using US 12 between Montesano and Satsop will encounter WSDOT crews performing routine bridge cleaning activities during midday hours for four consecutive days this week.
Monday, March 12 – Tuesday, March 13
- US 12 just east of Wynoochee River Road in Montesano will be reduced to one lane in each direction from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Wednesday, March 14 – Thursday, March 15
- US 12 over the Satsop River will be reduced to one lane in each direction from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
During the closures, Washington State Department of Transportation bridge maintenance crews will low-pressure wash the bridges. Cleaning the bridges improves the efficiency of WSDOT’s bridge inspection and maintenance program and helps extend the bridges’ useful life.
Hyperlink within the release:
- Bridge cleaning: wsdot.wa.gov/Regions/Olympic/BridgeCleaning/