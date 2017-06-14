Lake Stevens Man Missing Presumed Drowned near Washaway Beach

A 20-year-old Lake Stevens man is missing and presumed drowned after being swept out to sea while swimming near Washaway Beach in the North Cove area over the weekend.

Chief Criminal Deputy Pat Matlock with the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office said that their 911 center received the call just before 7 pm Sunday evening reporting a swimmer in distress in the ocean near Willows Lane. A deputy was nearby and arrived just minutes later, they saw the man about 150 yards out.

Friends of the swimmer, told the officer that they had all went for a swim in the ocean, they struggled to get back to shore but their friend in distress was too far out and was unable to make it back, possibly due to rip currents. The friends told the deputy that they had tried to help him but were unsuccessful.

The deputy maintained a visual observation of the distressed swimmer for approximately 20 minutes before witnessing the swimmer go out of sight under the water.

The United States Coast Guard deployed a rescue vessel and a helicopter which arrived around 7:40 pm. The deputy onshore learned that the helicopter crew had a visual on the swimmer; unresponsive and under water.

The rescue vessel was unable to recover the man due to the ocean tide and currents. Search efforts continued untill around 10:00 pm that night. Due to lighting conditions, the recovery search was discontinued.

Le was in the area with his friends at a vacation cabin for the weekend near the location of the incident. Le’s body has not yet been recovered. Mr. Le’s family has been notified of the incident.

