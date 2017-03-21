Lake Quinault Teacher Arrested for Investigation of Sexual Misconduct Charges

A teacher at Lake Quinault School District was arrested over the weekend for investigation of sexual misconduct charges. A post on the school district’s Facebook page said that the teacher will be placed on administrative leave and that the school is fully cooperating with Sheriff’s investigation.

Undersheriff Dave Pimentel with the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office said that they received a call Friday regarding a Lake Quinault School Teacher inappropriately touching students during class.

Detectives interviewed several students who confirmed the inappropriate touching occurred and the teacher was subsequently arrested for investigation of Assault in the 4th degree.

Pimentel said that this is an ongoing investigation and detectives are working to identify the possibility of more victims at the school. Anyone who feels they may have been affected is asked to contact detectives with the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office at (360) 249-3711.

The name of the individual is not being released at this time to protect potential victims and the ongoing investigation.

District Superintendent Richard D. DuBois said that they also reported the incident as required by state law to the Office of Professional Practices at the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction.

