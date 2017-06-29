Lady Washington Returns to Aberdeen for SPLASH 2017

June 28, 2017 – July 3 through July 13, the tall ship Lady Washington returns to her home port of Aberdeen for the first of two visits this year.

Lady Washington will join in Aberdeen’s 4th of July SPLASH Festival with dockside tours at Seaport Landing from 5pm – 8pm. Dockside visitors can expect to tour the vessels and talk with the crew. For those who want to experience the fireworks in a unique way, tickets are still available for a 2-hour Fireworks Sail on the Chehalis River during the 4th of July display.

Grays Harbor Historical Seaport is again partnering with the City of Aberdeen to put on SPLASH as a free celebration. The City will host daytime events on Tuesday, July 4th from noon to 5pm in Morrison Park. Gates open for evening events at Seaport Landing at 5pm.

In addition to Lady Washington, the evening event will feature food and novelty vendors, lawn games, kids activities, and a beer and wine garden featuring Aberdeen-brewed beer from Steam Donkey Brewery and wine from GH Wine Sellars. Live music performances include:

5pm – 7pm: All In Band

7pm – 9pm: Marlin James Band

9pm – 11pm: Corey Daniels and the Humptulips Band

For those busy on the 4th of July but still hearing the call of the sea, there is a full schedule of dockside tours and sails at www.historicalseaport.org

After her July visit celebrating the 4th of July at Aberdeen’s SPLASH Festival, Lady Washington will return to Aberdeen again in September.

