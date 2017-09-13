Grays Harbor Tall Ships Homeward Bound for Aberdeen

Lady Washington and Hawaiian Chieftain departed Kirkland, Washington this morning, and are sailing around the Olympic Peninsula for home. Aberdeen has the unique distinction of being the home port for Washington State tall ships Lady Washington and Hawaiian Chieftain, and on September 15th to 20th, the vessels will return for a final 2017 visit before sailing south for the winter.

“We are very happy to visit Aberdeen for a final visit this fall. Just like the whales and birds, we’ve got to head south for the winter” shares Operations Director Caitlin Stanton. “For tall ships, your options are to shut down for the winter, or sail south for better weather. We choose to keep going, so more American schoolchildren can step aboard our vessels instead of closing up shop from October to March. But we’re glad to get to visit home in Grays Harbor again before we make the big trip south.”

From September 15th to September 20th, the Lady Washington and Hawaiian Chieftain will dock at Seaport Landing (500 N. Custer St. in Aberdeen). Dockside visitors can expect to tour the vessels and talk with the crew, while sailing passengers will experience the crew in action and the ship under wind power. Battle sails offer up real black powder cannon demonstrations and close-quarters maneuvering, to give a taste of a seafaring battle of the 18th century. Tickets are still available and can be purchased over the phone (360-532-8611) or online at www.historicalseaport.org.

Aside from the rare opportunity to see a historic sailing vessel in action, a point of interest is often the crew themselves. The tall ships typically have a crew of 10-14, from paid officers to volunteer deckhands to participants in our two-week maritime training program. Some sail for the fun of it, others to learn the job skills of the maritime industry as part of the Seaport’s workforce training program.

Launched in 1989 as part of Washington State’s centennial, the wooden-hulled Lady Washington has appeared in several motion pictures and TV shows, including Pirates of the Caribbean: Curse of the Black Pearl, and Once Upon A Time. Constructed of steel, Hawaiian Chieftain was launched in 1988 in Lahaina, Hawaii.

If you’re ready to run away to sea, a full schedule of events, tickets, and volunteering information can be found on the organization’s website, www.historicalseaport.org. For the seasickness-prone but curious, free walk-aboard tours never leave the dock.

The vessels will dock at Seaport Landing, 500 N. Custer St. Aberdeen, WA 98520.

