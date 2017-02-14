Lady Gaga’s “Million Reasons” ties record for highest re-entry in “Billboard” chart history

Interscope RecordsWhen Lady Gaga’s country-flavored ballad “Million Reasons” was first released last year, the highest it got on the chart was #52. But that was before she sang it at the Super Bowl. The song has now re-entered the Billboard Hot 100 at #4. In doing so, it ties a record for highest re-entry in the history of that chart.

According to Billboard, only two other songs have re-entered the chart at that high a position: “Control Myself,” by LL Cool J and Jennifer Lopez, and The Dixie Chicks’ “Not Ready to Make Nice.” In the case of the latter song, it re-entered at #4 in 2007 after the Dixie Chicks won five trophies at the Grammy Awards.

In addition, sales of “Million Reasons” are up more than 1,300%, allowing it to re-enter the Digital Song Sales chart at #1.

“Million Reasons” becomes Gaga’s 10th top five single. Her last one was 2013’s “Applause,” which peaked at #4.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.