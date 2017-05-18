Lady Gaga’s giving fans a “Million Reasons” to shop at Urban Outfitters Friday

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the 10-piece collection includes both men’s and women’s clothing and accessories. Included are long and short-sleeve tees, a muscle tank, a hoodie, a baseball cap, a tote and a bomber jacket. All the pieces, priced from $16 to $279, feature Joanne-related artwork or tour artwork.

The collection, called Gaga x UO x Joanne, arrives in North American stores Friday at 5 p.m. local time. It’ll be available online on Monday. If you visit the Urban Outfitters stores in New York’s Herald Square and LA’s Melrose Avenue Friday night, you can win signed merch from Gaga, as well as tour tickets.

The Joanne world tour launches August 1 in Vancouver.

