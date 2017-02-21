Lady Gaga wants all the music to be live in “A Star Is Born”

Image Group LA/ABCLady Gaga is ready for her La La Land moment.

The singer, who’s starring in the movie musical A Star Is Born, reportedly wants all the singing and the music to be recorded live.

The film’s sound mixer, Steve Morrow, tells Next Best Picture podcast that Gaga has a very specific vision for the film’s musical numbers and he’s in charge of making it all work.

“I was hired on the film about two-and-a-half months ago and I’ve been grinding through it,” he says. “You sit there and you think, ‘Lady Gaga wants all the vocals live. She wants to perform live every single time you see her sing.’ She’s going to be live.”

Morrow, who’s nominated for an Oscar for his work on La La Land, adds, “She said, ‘OK, look, here’s what I want: I want all the music to be live as well. I don’t want it to feel like I’m singing to a playback track because it doesn’t feel right to me. I can always tell; it always affects the performance. I want to sing live, I want the band to be live.’”

He says that so far, they have a “good plan” to make that happen.

The film, directed by and co-starring Bradley Cooper, begins shooting in April and is currently set for a September 28, 2018 release.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.