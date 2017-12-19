Lady Gaga to launch Las Vegas residency in late 2018

By Andrea Dresdale

Collier SchorrLady Gaga has performed in Las Vegas many times, most recently this past weekend. But now the performer plans to make Sin City a more permanent base.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that Gaga will announce a series of 36 shows at The Park Theater at Monte Carlo, starting late next year and possibly extending into 2019. She’ll earn about $400,000 per show, according to the paper.

To give her more time to get her show together and rehearse, the premiere of her movie A Star Is Born has been moved up to May 18 from September.

The paper reports that Gaga was in the audience at Lionel Richie‘s residency show at the Axis theater at Planet Hollywood on Friday night — perhaps she was checking out the competition, or maybe watching an old pro show how it’s done. With Britney Spears‘ show signing off at the end of this year, Gaga’s residency could attract some of the same younger pop fans.

Since The Park Theater opened last December, Cher, Bruno Mars and Ricky Martin have all starred in rotating residencies there.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Comments