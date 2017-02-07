Lady Gaga to Guest Star on “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season Premiere

Gaga will appear in the season-nine premiere of the show, airing in March. In a preview clip, RuPaul says, “Gentlemen, start your engines,” while Gaga — wearing about 10 pounds of eye makeup, a semi-nude lace bodysuit and a black puffy-sleeved coat — chimes in, “And may the best woman win.” No specific date has been announced for the episode.

According to Logo, this premiere episode will feature a “shocking” and “jaw-dropping” opening. The winner of the competition will go home with the $100,000 prize and the title of “America’s Next Drag Superstar.”

