Lady Gaga Teaming with Citi for Exclusive Concert, 2017 U.S. Tour Tix

Image Group LA/ABCGood news for Lady Gaga fans: she’s definitely touring the U.S. in 2017.

The news was confirmed as part of an announcement that Gaga is teaming up with Citi for a special concert to be held sometime in the new year. The show will be exclusively for Citi AAdvantage cardmembers, and more details will be announced at a later date.

But it was also announced that, as part of her partnership with the bank, Citi credit and debit cardmembers will have access to a pre-sale for Gaga’s upcoming U.S. tour. Specifics regarding those tour date will be announced in the coming months. While Gaga did do a mini “Dive Bar” tour leading up to the release of her new album Joanne, she hasn’t done a full-scale solo tour since her 2014 trek ArtRave:The Artpop Ball.

Tonight, Gaga is playing a special pre-New Year’s Eve concert at Wynn’s Encore Theater in Las Vegas. She’ll be singing a set of jazz standards and classics at the intimate one-night-only performance.

