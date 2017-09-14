Lady Gaga taken to hospital for “severe physical pain”; cancels Rock in Rio appearance

By Music News Group

ABC/Fred LeeLady Gaga has cancelled her Friday performance at Rock in Rio due to “severe physical pain.”

A statement on her Twitter page reads, “Lady Gaga is suffering from severe physical pain that has impacted her ability to perform. As a result, she must sadly withdraw from this Friday’s Rock in Rio performance.”

The statement adds, “Lady Gaga is under the care of expert medical professionals. She sends her love to all her fans in Rio and thanks them for their support and understanding.”

Gaga also tweeted, “I was taken to the hospital its not simply hip pain or wear & tear from tour, I’m in severe pain. I’m in good hands w/ the very best doctors”

Earlier this week, the singer revealed she suffers from fibromyalgia.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

I was taken to the hospital its not simply hip pain or wear & tear from tour, I’m in severe pain. I’m in good hands w/ the very best doctors — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) September 14, 2017

Comments