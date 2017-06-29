Lady Gaga surprises students as their substitute teacher in new Staples PSA

BusinessWireLady Gaga is taking on her latest role: substitute teacher. In a new PSA in partnership with Staples and DonorsChoose.org, the singer surprises a classroom of students by stepping in as their teacher for a day.

She asks each of the students to draw what their future looks like and then asks them what supplies they would need to achieve their goals.

“I’m here today to promote a positive learning environment,” Gaga says in the clip. “I want kids to love themselves, fearlessly. Not having materials at school is a real problem. That puts a child at a deficit. Before we fix the problem, we need to acknowledge that problem.”

Gaga is teaming up with Staples to raise money for both her Born This Way Foundation and for DonorsChoose.org, which funds classroom projects for teachers. As part of the partnership, Staples will donate $1 million to the Foundation, as well as $1 million to DonorsChoose.

In other Gaga news, the singer thanked fans for their support following the death of her close friend Sonja Durham — the woman who inspired her song “Grigio Girls.”

In a lengthy message on Instagram, Gaga writes, “I want to say of all the things you have been there for me and my family and friends for, this one really left me speechless while also taking me by surprise. What I have realized is that my true life dream above all things was to spread peace and love as far as possible through music; and the compassion you have shown me, Sonja’s husband Andre, her family and her friends is a miracle.”

Sonja passed away last month after a long battle with cancer.

