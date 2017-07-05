Lady Gaga supports Ed Sheeran’s decision to quit Twitter: He “deserves all our love and respect”

Ed told The Sun, “I’ve actually come off Twitter completely. I can’t read it. I go on it and there’s nothing but people saying mean things. Twitter’s a platform for that. One comment ruins your day…the head-f**k for me has been trying to work out why people dislike me so much.”

He added, “Lady Gaga’s fanbase read an interview in which they assumed I was talking about her and they all f***ing hate[d on me]…And it wasn’t anything to do with that at all.”

Gaga responded by a posting a photo of her and Ed together, and writing, “What an incredible talented artist I LOVE ED…[he] deserves all our love and respect like all humans do. I wish all people on the internet would be positive and loving and apart of creating an online community that is kind and empowering, not hateful and mean.”

She added, “No reason to tear down an artist simply because they are on top. Work harder to be kinder everybody. That should be your first duty to humanity.”

The Sun says Ed’s Twitter feed will now be solely populated by posts from his Instagram feed, but there are a few Twitter-only posts on there.

