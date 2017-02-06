Lady Gaga Says Super Bowl “Made Me Really Proud”; Rooftop Jump Was Pre-Taped

Kevin Mazur/WireImageAccording to Lady Gaga, it wasn’t just her onstage Sunday night in Houston during the Super Bowl: it was her and all her fans, and she says collectively, she’s proud of what “they” pulled off.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight after the show, Lady Gaga said, “My fans mean everything to me. When I first started, everyone thought we were so different and so weird. We never changed who we were, and we stuck to our guns in terms of what we believe in, and now we got to perform on the biggest stage in the world with our beliefs and our diversity, and it made me really proud.”

Prior to the show, Gaga posted on Instagram, “There will not be any guest performers tonight, I’m doing these 13 minutes solo! I dedicate every second to the love, diversity, compassion, and wild spirit of our fan base.”

Meanwhile, USA Today reports that Gaga’s show opener, which saw her on top of the roof of NRG Stadium singing patriotic songs, was actually taped on January 30. So no, she didn’t really jump from the roof and descend to the stage on Sunday. An exec for Intel Drones, which provided the patriotic light show behind Gaga, told USA Today, “From a logistics and creative perspective, it’s a bit hard for her to go from the roof all the way down to the floor of the stadium.”

One star who had high praise for Gaga was her pal Elton John. He posted a photo of them together backstage, with the caption, “The most spectacular performance ever seen during Super Bowl half time. Such a thrill to be there.”

