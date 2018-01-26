Lady Gaga releases piano version of “Joanne” and video dedicated to late aunt

By Andrea Dresdale

Interscope Records Lady Gaga is continuing to honor the life of her late aunt, Joanne Germanotta, who died from lupus complications in 1974.

The singer has released a new piano version of the title track from her last album, Joanne, as well as a new video dedicated to her aunt.

The video alternates between color and black-and-white, showing scenes of Gaga sitting at the piano and running through the woods with her guitar. The clip then shows Gaga in the big city, playing pool and dancing with friends.

It ends with a dedication to Joanne, who was just 19 when she died.

Gaga’s record label, Interscope Records, has announced it’ll be making a donation to the Lupus Research Alliance in Joanne’s honor.

