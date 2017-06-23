Lady Gaga raises $250K with Starbucks; teams with Staples for $50K scholarship contest

BusinessWireLooks like a lot of people were inspired to shell out money at Starbucks for colorful, Lady Gaga-approved drinks.

Her #CupsofKindness charity initiative — which involved sales of four custom drinks she created — has raised $250,000 for her Born This Way Foundation. Now, she’s raising even more money through another partnership with a major brand.

Gaga is teaming up with Staples to raise money for both her Born This Way Foundation and for DonorsChoose.org, which funds classroom projects for teachers. As part of the partnership, Staples will donate $1 million to the Foundation, and to DonorsChoose. The Staples for Students program will promote kindness in schools nationwide, and make sure that teacher and kids have the resources they need.

Gaga will also star in a PSA emphasizing the need to support for students and teachers.

“Classrooms that are positive and welcoming are classrooms where students can discover their passions and unlock their full potential,” she says in a statement. “…Kindness is one of the most important and most impactful values we can instill in students.”

Gaga and Staples, which is also sponsoring her Joanne tour, are offering students the chance to win a $50,000 scholarship, as well as a trip to Vegas to meet the singer and watch her in concert. The Staples for Students Sweepstakes starts Sunday, June 25 at StaplesForStudents.org.

