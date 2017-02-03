Lady Gaga Promises No Wardrobe Malfunctions, No Meat Dress During Halftime

Kevin Mazur/WireImageThe last time the Super Bowl was played in Houston, Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake introduced us all to the phrase “wardrobe malfunction.” While this year’s halftime performer Lady Gaga has never been shy about being naked, she says nobody should expect nudity on stage during Sunday’s game.

“Everything’s going to be nice and tight for the game, so I wouldn’t worry about that,” she told reporters in Houston on Thursday, adding, “Unfortunately. Some of you may have been excited for that.”

OK, so Gaga will, indeed, be wearing clothing. Don’t expect her to see her rocking her most notorious outfit, though.

“I will tell you that there will be no meat dress there, so don’t wait for that,” she told a reporter.

Wearing a meat dress doesn’t seem like it would work with the kind of show Gaga plans to put on, anyway.

“It’s a tremendously athletic show,” she told reporters. “I thought it was important to consider high adrenaline. When you’re watching football, you’re watching guys crash into each other…It’s a pretty intense situation, and I didn’t want the halftime show to take a dip.”

Citing Michael Jackson‘s 1993 Super Bowl halftime show as “one of the fondest memories I have,” Gaga says she hopes to put on an equally inspiring performance, though she also wants to caution kids that it’s “not easy.”

“If you have a dream to be something big, you should go for it but you gotta give it everything you got,” Gaga says she’d tell young people. “You gotta eat it, breathe it, see it every second of the day. And if you do that, you might be lucky enough one day to wake up and be playing the halftime show.”

Super Bowl 51 takes place Sunday night, live on Fox.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.