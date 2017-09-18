Lady Gaga postpones European leg of tour as she deals with "severe physical pain"

Image Group LA/ABCAfter being hospitalized last week for “severe physical pain,” Lady Gaga has postponed the European leg of her Joanne world tour in order to take care of her health.

A statement from tour promoter Live Nation says the pain has “impacted her ability to perform” and that her doctors have recommended the postponement.

The statement continues, “[Gaga] plans to spend the next seven weeks proactively working with her doctors to heal from this and past traumas that still affect her daily life, and result in severe physical pain in her body.”

The European leg of the tour was scheduled to begin on September 21 in Barcelona, Spain, but will now be pushed back to early 2018.

Gaga released a statement of her own on Twitter, writing, “I have always been honest about my physical and mental health struggles. Searching for years to get to the bottom of them. It is complicated and difficult to explain, and we are trying to figure it out.”

She also hit back at critics who claim she’s making up her ailments for pity or attention.

“I use the word suffer not only because trauma and chronic pain have changed my life, but because they are keeping me from living a normal life,” she says. “They are also keeping me from what I love the most in the word: performing for my fans.”

But Gaga promises she’ll be back — she calls herself “a fighter” and says looks forward to performing “for the next 60 years or more.”

