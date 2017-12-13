Lady Gaga now insists she won't use her birth name in "A Star Is Born" credits

Neal PrestonIt’s been widely reported that when Lady Gaga makes her big-screen debut next year in the reboot of A Star Is Born, she’ll be billed under her birth name, Stefani Germanotta. That’s because in April, Warner Brothers, the studio producing the movie, issued a statement announcing that fact. But apparently, Gaga didn’t get the memo.

Gaga tweeted last night, “I’ve seen a lot of rumors on the internet that for ‘A Star Is Born’ I’ll be billed as Stefani, but that’s not the case. It’s Lady Gaga, baby!”

Adding to the reporting of the “Stefani” story is the fact that Gaga’s co-star in the movie, Bradley Cooper, who’s also directing, has been referring to the singer as “Stefani” in various interviews about the film.

In A Star Is Born, Gaga will play a singer named Ally, who’s taken under the wing of a fading star named Jackson Maine, played by Cooper.

As previously reported, A Star is Born will arrive in theaters on May 18. It’s the fourth iteration of the film, following the 1937 original with Janet Gaynor, the 1954 Judy Garland version, and the 1976 version with Barbra Streisand and Kris Kristofferson.

