Lady Gaga leads “RuPaul’s Drag Race” to the ratings finish line

Image Courtesy Logo/VH1It took three years for Lady Gaga to find time in her schedule to be a judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race, but it was worth the wait.

Friday night’s show’s season premiere, which featured the contestants modeling their best Gaga looks while the star herself looked on, became the series’ most-watched episode in its nine seasons.

Nearly a million viewers tuned in to watch the show on VH1, more than doubling the viewership of last season’s premiere. According to VH1, the episode was also the #1 most social show on TV that night, scoring its highest Twitter volume ever.

This Friday’s episode features guest judges Lisa Kudrow and The B-52’s.





