Lady Gaga, Justin Timberlake join Rock in Rio lineup

Image Group LA/ABCThe full Rock in Rio festival lineup is out and it’s a doozy.

According to an announcement on the festival’s website, Lady Gaga, Justin Timberlake and Fergie are all joining the bill which we already knew would include Maroon 5 and Shawn Mendes.

The giant, multi-day Brazilian festival takes place in Rio de Janeiro September 15-17 and September 21-24. It’s Rock in Rio’s first event actually in Rio since 2015. Recent festivals have been held in Las Vegas and Lisbon, Portugal.

