Lady Gaga is “not an ingénue” in "A Star Is Born"

By Andrea Dresdale

Neal PrestonBradley Cooper‘s version of A Star Is Born – starring Lady Gaga in her first big-screen starring role – will put a different spin on the often-remade Hollywood classic.

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Bradley says Lady Gaga‘s character, Ally, will be older and more hardened than the character portrayed by Janet Gaynor, Judy Garland and Barbra Streisand in previous incarnations of the film.

“She’s not an ingénue; she’s not this innocent person,” he says. “[We’re asking]: What happens when you’re 30 and you [realize] you might not make it? And what happens when the idea that maybe you’re not going to make it creeps into your artistic brain, but then you meet somebody who inspires you to run away from that idea and embrace what it is that moves you [creatively]?”

Bradley plays a country singer in the film. He says Gaga – who is credited as Stefani Germanotta in the movie – made him feel comfortable from day one, despite his lack of musical experience.

“When I first met her to talk about the role, I asked her if we could sing this folk song together, because if there’s no chemistry or we can’t sing together, it won’t work, but she just sat down and made me feel comfortable, and from then on it was that way,” he says.

EW also debuted a new photo from the film, featuring Bradley and Gaga mid-song with their foreheads pressed together. A Star Is Born hits theater on May 18.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Comments