Lady Gaga getting intimate again with new Dive Bar Tour date

ABC/Fred LeeBefore she plays to packed arenas and stadiums on her upcoming Joanne world tour, Lady Gaga will be scaling things back a bit. The singer has announced another series of intimate Dive Bar shows.

Gaga previously embarked on a three-date Dive Bar Tour, sponsored by Bud Light, ahead of her Joanne release last year. Billboard reports she’ll perform at a yet-to-be-announced Las Vegas location on July 13, and then she’ll pass along the Dive Bar torch to two different artists for stops in Los Angeles on July 26 and New Orleans on August 30.

The shows will live stream on Bud Light’s Facebook page.

Gaga tells Billboard she intends for the Vegas Dive Bar show to be even more intimate than the shows she did last time. “I really want to break the songs down and talk to the audience even more and just, you know, sing the hell out of my songs,” she says.

Her Joanne world tour kicks off August 1 in Vancouver. Gaga promises the stage will be “very different from anything we’ve ever done before” and that she’ll “absolutely” be debuting some new music on the tour.

