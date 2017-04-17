Lady Gaga debuts new single, “The Cure,” during Coachella set

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CoachellaLady Gaga closed the Saturday night festivities at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, pinch hitting for Beyonce who had to drop out due to her pregnancy, and she didn’t let the big moment go without making big news.

Gaga used the event to unveil a new single, “The Cure,” which hit the usual digital platforms on Sunday.

The tune has a bit of everything — a Skrillex-y EDM synth hook; a smooth R&B verse; and a big, dancey retro ’80s-style synth pop chorus.

“If I can’t find the cure, I’ll fix you with my love,” Gaga sings in the chorus. “And if you say you’re OK, I’m gonna fix you anyway…promise I’ll be the cure.”

Mother Monster’s 19-song Coachella set was packed with hits, and no mention of Beyonce, though Billboard reports that Gaga did perform her Beyonce collabo, “Telephone,” handling Beyonce’s verses herself.

You can also see Gaga’ live debut of her “The Cure” thanks to fan-shot video posted to YouTube.

