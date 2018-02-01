Kim Kardashian sending some love to Taylor Swift this Valentine’s Day

In a video posted to Instagram, Kim showed off a table covered in different colored post-its. On each note was the name of a person who’d be getting a promotional box of Kim’s new Kimoji Hearts Fragrance for Valentine’s Day.

What’s notable, though, is that the green post-its featured names of people who have shaded Kim in the past, including Taylor, Wendy Williams, Chloe Grace Moretz, Piers Morgan and her brother Rob’s ex, Blac Chyna.

“I am writing the list for my press boxes, I’m going to send them to way more than this. But I decided this Valentine’s Day everyone deserves a valentine,” Kim explained.

She added, “I’m going to send them to my lovers, my haters, to everyone that I think of because it’s Valentine’s Day after all.”

Taylor’s feud with Kim and her husband, Kanye West, led to the singer’s socials being flooded with snake emojis, an image she reclaimed for herself while promoting her latest album, Reputation.

