Kilmer to Host Series of Town Hall Meetings Followed by a Telephone Town Hall

In order to hear directly from residents of Washington’s 6th Congressional District, Representative Derek Kilmer (D-WA) has announced that he will be holding a series of town halls throughout the region. Town halls are open to the public and all are encouraged to attend. Participants will have the opportunity to hear an update on Congress and ask questions.

In 2016, Kilmer held 7 town hall meetings across the district. In addition, Kilmer consistently holds telephone town halls, open office hours, and meets with constituents on ferries, public buses, and at their places of employment.

“I work for the people I represent and it’s important to me that I get opportunities to hear directly from you,” said Kilmer “I hope folks will be able to join one of my upcoming town halls to share their ideas and concerns.”

To continue to hear from constituents, Kilmer will also hold a telephone town hall on Wednesday, March 8 at 6:05 p.m. PT. Participants will have the opportunity to ask Representative Kilmer a question or leave a message with their comments. Kilmer’s office will post details on how to sign up ahead of the call in the coming weeks.

Doors open a half hour before the start of each town hall in the district. The schedule is as follows:

Tuesday, February 21, 2017

Pierce County Town Hall

5:30PM – 7:00PM

Lincoln High School – Auditorium

701 S 37th St

Tacoma, WA 98418

Wednesday, February 22, 2017

Kitsap County Town Hall

5:30PM – 7:00PM

Admiral Theatre

515 Pacific Ave

Bremerton, WA 98337

Friday, March 3, 2017

Grays Harbor County Town Hall

5:30PM-7:00PM

7th Street Theater

313 7th St.

Hoquiam, WA 98550

Monday, March 6, 2017

North Peninsula Town Hall (Sequim)

5:30PM-7:00PM

Sequim High School – Auditorium

503 N Sequim Ave

Sequim, WA 98382

