Kilmer to Host Series of Town Hall Meetings Followed by a Telephone Town Hall

In order to hear directly from residents of Washington’s 6th Congressional District, Representative Derek Kilmer (D-WA) has announced that he will be holding a series of town halls throughout the region. Town halls are open to the public and all are encouraged to attend. Participants will have the opportunity to hear an update on Congress and ask questions.
In 2016, Kilmer held 7 town hall meetings across the district. In addition, Kilmer consistently holds telephone town halls, open office hours, and meets with constituents on ferries, public buses, and at their places of employment.
“I work for the people I represent and it’s important to me that I get opportunities to hear directly from you,” said Kilmer “I hope folks will be able to join one of my upcoming town halls to share their ideas and concerns.”
To continue to hear from constituents, Kilmer will also hold a telephone town hall on Wednesday, March 8 at 6:05 p.m. PT. Participants will have the opportunity to ask Representative Kilmer a question or leave a message with their comments. Kilmer’s office will post details on how to sign up ahead of the call in the coming weeks.
Doors open a half hour before the start of each town hall in the district. The schedule is as follows:
Tuesday, February 21, 2017
Pierce County Town Hall
5:30PM – 7:00PM
Lincoln High School – Auditorium
701 S 37th St
Tacoma, WA 98418
Wednesday, February 22, 2017
Kitsap County Town Hall
5:30PM – 7:00PM
Admiral Theatre
515 Pacific Ave
Bremerton, WA 98337
Friday, March 3, 2017
Grays Harbor County Town Hall
5:30PM-7:00PM
7th Street Theater
313 7th St.
Hoquiam, WA 98550
Monday, March 6, 2017
North Peninsula Town Hall (Sequim)
5:30PM-7:00PM
Sequim High School – Auditorium
503 N Sequim Ave
Sequim, WA 98382