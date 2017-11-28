Kilmer to Hold Telephone Town Hall This Thursday, November 30

In order to hear from constituents about the issues that matter to them, Representative Derek Kilmer (D-WA) will hold a telephone town hall on Thursday, November 30, 2017 at 6:15 p.m. PT. Participants will have the opportunity to ask Representative Kilmer a question or leave a message with their comments.

“Congress is heading into a crucial series of votes in December, and it always helps me to hear from folks back home as I form my decisions on how to vote,” Kilmer said. “I hold a series of town halls in person and over the phone each year so I can stay accountable and accessible to you. I hope you’re able to participate in this upcoming call to share your ideas and concerns.”

Residents of the 6th District who would like to join the call can send an email to [email protected] with their name and phone number by noon on Thursday, November 30.

Residents who sign up before the deadline will receive a phone call a few minutes before 6:15 pm on Thursday, November 30 inviting them to the town hall.

In 2017, Kilmer has already held 13 town halls, including in Tacoma, Bremerton, Aberdeen, and on a ferry route from Bainbridge Island to Seattle. He also hosted four town halls this year at local colleges and universities in the region and a number of employee town halls at local businesses. In 2016, Kilmer held 7 town hall meetings across the district. In addition, Kilmer consistently holds telephone town halls, open office hours, and meets with constituents on ferries, public buses, and at their places of employment.

